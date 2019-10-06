Menu

Video: Vidal and Dembele score quick-fire double as Barcelona surge into 3-0 lead vs Sevilla

Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembele were on hand to score two goals in quick succession for Barcelona this evening, as the Blaugrana put Sevilla to the sword at the Nou Camp.

Having gone 1-0 up via Suarez just minutes earlier, Vidal met a fine pass from Arthur to slide home, giving the home side a 2-0 lead in the process.

Barca then made it three just moments later, after Dembele ran through on goal, shifting the ball onto his right before firing home with ease.

Barcelona turning on the style against Sevilla tonight!

