You can sometimes look at a struggling club and pinpoint a player that absolutely embodies why they aren’t doing well. It’s still baffling that Ashley Young continues to play for Man United regularly.

He’s a long way removed from the exciting attacking threat he was years ago. He’s started terribly against Newcastle and continues to look predictable in possession and a real weak link in defence.

He’s the type of player that wouldn’t be remotely near the Liverpool or Man City squad, and shows just how much Man United have fallen away since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

These fans on Twitter have expressed their feelings about Young appearing in the team again:

Ashley young in the team means we are playing 10 men in our squad. Full waste of salary..@youngy18 #ManchesterUnited #MUNNEW — Edward (@EdwardThof) October 6, 2019

Watching Ashley Young okay week in week@out is honestly ruining my love of football and United the guy is awful — RedDevilGamer82 (@harmerd82) October 6, 2019

I’m not sorry for #Ole if he is sacked after this game. Giving #AshleyYoung captain arm band is un excusable crime. — MonsterOfRock (@MonsterOfRock) October 6, 2019

Ashley Young leads United out of the dugout at St. James’ Park. That pretty much sums up how the afternoon will unravel. #NEWMUN — Temesghen Debesai (@TemesghenD) October 6, 2019

In a serious team, Ashley Young will never see the light of the day. — Mustapha Hodi Adamu (@mustaphahodio) October 6, 2019

This clip sums up his awful start to the game:

You have to think that Luke Shaw would be playing instead of Young if he was fit, but the former Southampton man has a history of injuries so the club must have known someone else would need to play there at some point this season.

Brandon Williams is on the bench, he must wonder what else he needs to do to force his way into the team.