Arsenal fans flocked to Twitter to beg Unai Emery to start Mesut Ozil in the club’s upcoming games after the Spaniard issued a positive message via his personal account.

The Gunners beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Emirates this afternoon thanks to a goal from David Luiz, a result that now means the north London outfit sit third in the Premier League table, just one point behind last year’s champions Man City.

German international Ozil was left out of the club’s squad to take on the Cherries today, something fans may not have been too happy with given their actions on social media.

After the game, Emery took to his personal Twitter account in order to issue a rallying cry following what’s been a ‘positive last month’ for the Gunners.

Following this tweet, fans called for Emery to start Ozil in the near future, something the Spaniard seems reluctant to do given his exclusion against Man United, as well as today against Bournemouth.

Ozil, despite his patchy form over the past couple of months, still has the quality to be called one of the club’s best and most creative players.

And it seems like Arsenal fans definitely want the midfielder to play a more involved role in the club’s first team if these tweets are anything to go off…

Improve by dropping Xhaka & playing Özil pls — ????? ?????? (@damkor_david) October 6, 2019

Play Özil fam — MesutsMindet (@Its__Mark) October 6, 2019

