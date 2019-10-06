Menu

“Mad” – West Ham fans FURIOUS with Manuel Pellegrini over key decision vs Crystal Palace

West Ham fans are not at all happy with some of the decisions made by manager Manuel Pellegrini in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

See below for some angry reaction from Hammers supporters on Twitter as they reacted to their manager snubbing Albian Ajeti once again this season.

The Switzerland international has endured a tough start to life at the club, and has now gone seven games in a row as an unused substitute.

This lot can’t understand why Pellegrini has played it this way and took to social media to vent their frustration.

It was another bad result as West Ham lost to Palace and while it’s unclear if Ajeti could have prevented that, it does seem like this lot have a point about at least giving him a chance and changing things around a little…

