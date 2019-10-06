West Ham fans are not at all happy with some of the decisions made by manager Manuel Pellegrini in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

See below for some angry reaction from Hammers supporters on Twitter as they reacted to their manager snubbing Albian Ajeti once again this season.

The Switzerland international has endured a tough start to life at the club, and has now gone seven games in a row as an unused substitute.

This lot can’t understand why Pellegrini has played it this way and took to social media to vent their frustration.

It was another bad result as West Ham lost to Palace and while it’s unclear if Ajeti could have prevented that, it does seem like this lot have a point about at least giving him a chance and changing things around a little…

why even have Ajeti on the bench if you’re not going to chase this game? — Jack (@Jvckzini) October 5, 2019

I was suprised Ajeti didn't come on with 15 -20 mins to go with the game there to be won. Doesn't look good for his chances of getting much game time. — Gavin (@BoleynBoy64) October 5, 2019

Mad how we took off a goalscorer for Yarmo yet kept a striker sat on the bench. Selling Hernandez was yet another ludicrous transfer decision because Pellegrini clearly doesn’t seem to trust Ajeti — West Ham News (@whufc_news) October 5, 2019

Pellegrini would rather bring on two midfielders and a defender over Ajeti but you man think we did well getting rid of Chicharito — . (@lanzinigoat) October 5, 2019

What's the inside view of ajeti, panic buy and Pellegrini just doesn't rate

Should have been chucked on with fifteen to go instead of fornals — james sandbrook (@sanjam4569) October 5, 2019

Agreed!

I totally back Pellegrini, but we need to make positive changes at home, Ajeti needs to be coming on to grab a 2nd instead of Wilshere/Fornals.

Squad quality needs improving across the back & IMO Haller needs a partner up top. — Steven McCarthy ? (@StevenMcCarthy9) October 5, 2019