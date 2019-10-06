When you consider that Chelsea are operating under a transfer ban, you would’ve thought that anyone they did manage to bring in during the Summer would be guaranteed to feature regularly in the first team.

Christian Pulisic had already agreed to join the club before the ban kicked in, so he joined in the Summer after excelling for Borussia Dortmund over the past couple of seasons. Clearly he’s yet to win the trust of Frank Lampard as he’s been left on the bench yet again for today’s game against Southampton.

He’s still only 21 so there’s plenty of time for him to adapt to English football, but it seems the fans are starting to question why he doesn’t appear in the team more often. He’s only managed to appear in four Premier League games this season.

Following the announcement of the Chelsea team to take on Southampton today, these fans took to Twitter to question what was going on:

Lampard in Gods name what is your problem with Christian Pulisic , Odoi ahead of him hmm seems like an English Agenda — Ad? (@ado_9ai) October 6, 2019

Yeah, true but pulisic won’t develop by sitting on the bench he needs game time. — THESIMPLECREATOR ?? ?? (@fadareemmanuel2) October 6, 2019

Mount need to be rested and Pulisic need to be treated well — Abioye kunmi J. (@Kumzy001) October 6, 2019

Pulisic deserves better — Baymaxx.Bixtch (@Shitstar_inc) October 6, 2019

Neglecting Pulisic Again.. — AJ (@_TheAJ_) October 6, 2019

We want Pulisic to start over Willian, not Mount. We want him playing WITH Mount. — Monochrome (@MamboJambooooo) October 6, 2019

It’s not clear if he needs to work harder or improve to force his way into the team, but it still looks likely that he might get a chance from the bench to show what he can do.