‘When will he learn?’ – These Arsenal fans react to Emery’s ‘negative’ lineup for Bournemouth clash

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans are worried after seeing Unai Emery’s team selection for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth, will the Gunners get the win?

Unai Emery has made just one change to the Arsenal side that faced rivals Manchester United on Monday night. Creative midfielder Dani Ceballos replaces workhorse Lucas Torreira.

Exciting prospect Bukayo Saka retains his place in the starting lineup on the left-wing. Impressive youngster Gabriel Martinelli is on the bench for the Gunners after his brace in the Europa League.

Arsenal fans will be excited to see if the team are as lethal going forward as the rotated side were against Standard Liege in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Check out how the Gunners will be lining up for the clash below:

Some Gooners have reacted angrily to several of Emery’s decisions. Summer signing Kieran Tierney has been left on the bench, there’s also question marks over the side’s centre-back pairing.

Many fans have also called for the inclusion of Mesut Ozil, the superstar seems to have been frozen out at the Emirates Stadium – he’s not even in the matchday squad.

Here’s how these Arsenal fans reacted to the team news:

Of course the main area where Arsenal will need to remain switched on is in defence, Callum Wilson and Joshua King have both been doing the business for the Cherries this season.

The duo are definitely the most dangerous strike partnership outside of the league’s six biggest clubs. Any mistakes from the Gunners at the back this afternoon and they’ll be punished.

This is a great opportunity for the Gunners to remain ahead of their rivals like Chelsea and Manchester United – who are both in action at the same time.

Unai Emery’s side have the chance to move into third place with a victory this afternoon, this will be a massive boost for the squad and a great way to end the action heading into the international break.

