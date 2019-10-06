Menu

‘Worst player in the league’ – These Manchester United fans blast star’s ‘invisible’ first-half display vs Newcastle

Some Manchester United fans have singled out one stars unflattering first-half performance against Newcastle United, the Red Devils have looked lacklustre today.

It seems to be more of the same for Manchester United after the first-half of their Premier League clash with Newcastle United today.

The Red Devils have massively struggled against the relegation candidates, this really highlights just how massive the club’s decline has been and how poor the side are playing right now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes – but did nothing with it. The Manchester outfit have managed just one shot on target so far.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the side’s first-half display, many supporters weren’t happy with Juan Mata’s showing:

United’s decision to hand Mata a new contract this summer is certainly under fire by fans. According to the club’s official website, the ace was given a two-year contract extension.

The former Chelsea star will be 33 when his contract expires.

With all respect to the playmaker, it doesn’t seem as though he can cut it at the top level, it doesn’t help that the attacking midfielder that has never been blessed with pace often has play out wide for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to inspire something out of his side during his half-time team talk, the Manchester outfit will have no chance of finishing in the top six if they can’t win games like this.

