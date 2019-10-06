Some Manchester United fans have singled out one stars unflattering first-half performance against Newcastle United, the Red Devils have looked lacklustre today.

It seems to be more of the same for Manchester United after the first-half of their Premier League clash with Newcastle United today.

The Red Devils have massively struggled against the relegation candidates, this really highlights just how massive the club’s decline has been and how poor the side are playing right now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes – but did nothing with it. The Manchester outfit have managed just one shot on target so far.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the side’s first-half display, many supporters weren’t happy with Juan Mata’s showing:

Mata invisible again…Why did we keep him when he's clearly past it? — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 6, 2019

God knows him and young and matic needs to retire — nick potter (@nickpot37631443) October 6, 2019

He’s the worst player in the league — Wayne (@WayneAdrienne) October 6, 2019

Not only Mata, the whole team has been invisible — Jake (@MUFC_JAKE_DARTS) October 6, 2019

Mata legs and head gone

Fred the worst passer in modern football. He makes fellaini look like Zidane — All for peace (@sfnub40) October 6, 2019

There’s no forward pass at all. Our midfielders aren’t brave enough to do anything creative. — Shafiq ? (@shafiq_ayman) October 6, 2019

Because it’s cheaper than buying someone who will genuinley make a difference — Tom Bowley (@Tombond28) October 6, 2019

He cant run and we are playing high through balls for him to run on to — FiveThreeAngel (@FiveThreeAngel1) October 6, 2019

We’ve actually managed to make the longstaff brothers look like Xavi and Iniesta — Joan Issac ? (@joanissac26) October 6, 2019

Fred is probably one of the biggest fraud in the premier league right now. Doesn’t get enough stick because Matic is even worse. On top of that we are only less boring than Watford. I may fall asleep any moment. #NEWMUN #mufc — Red Mentality?#TeamFollowBack (@RedMentality) October 6, 2019

“We’re all square at the break.” Is anyone surprised? ? — ????????? ????? ? (@StretfordTalks) October 6, 2019

United’s decision to hand Mata a new contract this summer is certainly under fire by fans. According to the club’s official website, the ace was given a two-year contract extension.

The former Chelsea star will be 33 when his contract expires.

With all respect to the playmaker, it doesn’t seem as though he can cut it at the top level, it doesn’t help that the attacking midfielder that has never been blessed with pace often has play out wide for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to inspire something out of his side during his half-time team talk, the Manchester outfit will have no chance of finishing in the top six if they can’t win games like this.