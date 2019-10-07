AC Milan agree proposal to appoint new manager – Incredibly they need Inter’s approval for deal to go ahead

Thankfully the future of Marco Giampaolo was settled fairly quickly despite the win at the weekend. There was a general feeling that his time was up, but it would’ve been easy for the club to let him stay on for a few weeks after a positive result.

Sempremilan revealed earlier on that Giampaolo had been sacked and the first choice to replace him was former Inter Milan and Roma boss Luciano Spalletti.

Things have advanced fairly quickly after reports from Italy suggested that Spalletti had agreed to take the job, but it looks like there’s a pretty big spanner ready to be thrown into the works:

BREAKING NEWS: #Spalletti has accepted the proposal of AC Milan. Only the green light from Inter is missing. @SempreMilanCom — Vito Angelè (@VitoAngele) October 7, 2019

Spalletti was sacked by Inter Milan in May this year, but a report from Sempreinter suggests he still has a contract with Inter until 2021. All of this means that he wont be able to accept the AC Milan job without getting the approval of Inter.

It’s essentially asking their biggest rivals to do them a favour to help them secure their first choice target for the manager’s job. It might be that there are some financial implications that will need to be sorted out, but it will be interesting to see what Inter do.

Inter might also feel he’s not the most capable manager after sacking him – therefore they won’t mind him taking over at their biggest rivals.