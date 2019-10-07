Arsenal defender William Saliba is back on loan at Saint-Etienne this season after his summer transfer, and it looks like he’s enjoying himself.

Watch below as the talented French youngster celebrates with a megaphone as his team absolutely relish their first win over Lyon for two years.

? Oooh Saint-Etienne !! ? La joie des joueurs de l’@ASSEofficiel après la victoire dans le derby ! ?#ASSEOL pic.twitter.com/O8ptKh0NUr — Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) October 6, 2019

Saliba played well, helping Saint-Etienne to a 1-0 win, and showing his quality to boost his club with the clean sheet.

Arsenal fans will no doubt love his passion here and will hope to look forward to similar scenes when he links up with their first-team next season.