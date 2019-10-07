Arsenal legend Martin Keown has somewhat bizarrely taken aim at in-form Gunners star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Gabon international has been in superb form for Arsenal this season, though for once he failed to find the back of the net as David Luiz’s early header was enough to see off Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

And while Keown did not criticise this rare off-day from Aubameyang in front of goal, he is quoted by the Metro as criticising the player for a lack of effort in his analysis on Match of the Day.

Keown believes Aubameyang did not do enough to press Bournemouth’s players, whilst generally criticising the deep defending of Unai Emery’s side in an unconvincing display.

He said: “In the second half they seemed to switch off. Aubameyang… look, you’re scoring the goals but, fella, you need to work harder!

“I know it’s tough but you can’t allow that kind of space. (Bukayo) Saka as well, nobody really getting there, they just don’t engage properly and the back four is far too deep.

“Because the back four are so deep, look at the space behind the full-backs and they’re (Bournemouth) just running wild into those spaces and it’s a problem for Arsenal.

He added: “This is exactly the same. Aubameyang is slow to press and Saka doesn’t make it either which allows Bournemouth to play it out.

“Dani Ceballos, the poor fella, is in there on his own – the two other midfield players (Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka) should get up with him and be together as a midfield.

“These are things you need to work on in training because better teams will punish Arsenal.”

Arsenal fans will just hope Aubameyang can keep on doing what he’s doing this season, with his quality and his goals surely too important to make that much of a fuss about the rest of his all-round play.