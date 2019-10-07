Aston Villa release statement and take no-nonsense approach after video emerges of racist song

Aston Villa have condemned fans seen singing a racist song in a clip that circulated on social media over the weekend and have vowed to take action.

As seen in the video below, the song made reference to midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, and it is undoubtedly wholly inappropriate and fundamentally racist.

SEE MORE: Premier League team of the week: Liverpool duo join Arsenal and Chelsea stars in BBC line up

In turn, as seen on the club’s official site, Villa have insisted that they will look to identify the fans in question and that they will be “dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and be reported to the Police immediately”.

Further, they have issued a warning to any other fans not to follow suit and repeat the song at any future games, as they have acted brilliantly to stamp the song out and take action against racism when other clubs and perhaps even governing bodies have taken much longer to address it.

It’s hoped that will be the end of the matter once those guilty of singing the song are found, but Villa surely deserve praise for their no-nonsense approach to the situation and their efforts to root out the problem.