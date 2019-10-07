Several Chelsea fans slammed Kurt Zouma for his performance against Southampton at St. Mary’s yesterday.

The Blues secured all three points yesterday after beating the Saints 4-1 in their own backyard. Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi scored for Chelsea while Southampton’s solitary goal was scored by Danny Ings.

SEE MORE: Great news for Chelsea: Lampard tipped to get crucial injury boost after international break

Frank Lampard’s side are now 5th in the Premier League table with the same number of points as fourth-placed Leicester City. The Blues’ next fixture is against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on the 19th and have a very good chance of securing all three points.

Despite Chelsea winning, several fans were disappointed with Zouma’s performance and took to Twitter to criticise him.

Zouma is a disgrace to defending — Timothy (@okoli_timothy) October 6, 2019

Zouma needs to leave Chelsea mann. Heavy pipe that guy !! — Keyser Söze (@ITwarp) October 7, 2019

Zouma shld go and learn how to defend, simply.#SOUCHE — Richard MD™ (@monemerichard) October 6, 2019

Zouma is and will remain our biggest problem, always nervous, can’t defend anything, dunno whether Lampard and his coaching staff just turned blind recently, Zouma should warm the bench until fire comes out, he’s just a disgrace — Christopher Kilulu (@ChrisKilulu) October 6, 2019

Zouma is atrocious — loftus (@ricardomujahid) October 6, 2019

The 24-year-old centre-back has made 11 appearances for Chelsea this season. However, Zouma’s performances could be a bit better. This season, we have often seen the Frenchman make a few errors and he will have to be more solid at the back if Lampard is to choose him in the upcoming matches.