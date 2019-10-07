Man Utd have been dealt an injury blow as Mason Greenwood has suffered a back problem which has forced him to withdraw from the England U21 squad.

The 18-year-old has scored two goals in nine appearances for the Red Devils so far this season as he looks set to play a bigger role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Given the lack of quality depth up front that the United boss has to deal with, it could be argued that he ultimately doesn’t have a choice but to give youngsters such as Greenwood more playing time than he perhaps would have expected at this stage of his career.

With that in mind, the Norwegian tactician would have hoped that he could avoid further injury blows after a whole host of setbacks already this season, but it appears as though Greenwood is the latest to pick up a problem.

As noted by Man Utd’s official site, the youngster has pulled out of the England U21 squad due to a back problem, and so he’ll now remain behind to receive treatment in order to make a full recovery over the international break instead.

United will hope that it isn’t serious and won’t keep him out for long, as although he’s not expected to start against Liverpool on October 20, he could be a key option to have to come off the bench at Old Trafford to try and stop Jurgen Klopp’s relentless start to the campaign.

As for Man Utd, they’ve picked up just nine points from their opening eight league games, leaving them down in 12th place in the standings.