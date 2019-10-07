In order to compete with Juventus, it’s reported Inter feel as though they need a star signing in midfield and two names have been paired with a move.

The Nerazzurri made a brilliant start to the Serie A campaign under Antonio Conte this year, winning six straight games to sit top of the standings.

However, defeat in the Derby d’Italia against Juventus at the San Siro on Sunday night saw them suffer their first defeat under Conte, and subsequently saw their rivals leapfrog them into top spot.

It perhaps raised concerns over what this Inter side is still lacking in order to topple Juventus and be a genuine threat in the Champions League, and it’s been suggested that the midfield is the priority.

According to Calciomercato, Inter could try to make their move in January with Ivan Rakitic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic specifically named in the report as their ideal targets to bolster the midfield.

Rakitic has found himself out of favour at Barcelona so far this season, as although he’s made six appearances across all competitions, many of those have come off the bench.

In turn, for a player who has made 50 appearances in each campaign he’s been with Barcelona since 2014, it perhaps raises question marks over his future at the Nou Camp.

In contrast, Milinkovic-Savic remains a pivotal figure for Lazio, and so it’s difficult to see them green lighting an exit, particularly to join a rival Italian side.

Time will tell whether or not he can be prised away with the right offer, but based on the two names put forward by the report above, it seems as though Rakitic could be the most realistic, and he could offer Inter plenty of experience, quality and depth in midfield moving forward.