Man Utd and Tottenham have both reportedly suffered a transfer blow as Juventus have decided that target Paulo Dybala will stay in Turin until the end of the season.

As noted by talkSPORT, the Argentine forward was linked with a switch to England this past summer but a move failed to materialise, while the Express and the Mirror note that Man Utd and Spurs respectively intend on trying again in January.

It’s been a difficult start to the campaign for Dybala as he was largely used off the bench by Maurizio Sarri, but he seems to be turning a corner for the Bianconeri in recent weeks.

After starting the last four Serie A games, he’s registered two assists and a goal in that time, with that strike coming in a crucial win over rivals Inter in the Derby d’Italia on Sunday night.

In turn, it appears as though the 25-year-old has played his way back into contention for Juventus, with Calciomercato noting, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that the reigning Serie A champions have decided that he is not for sale in January and will remain at the club until next summer at least.

Both Man Utd and Tottenham are specifically mentioned again as interested parties, following on from the speculation this past summer, but it appears as though both will be left disappointed if they had plans to launch a fresh bid to sign Dybala in the New Year.

Given their difficult starts to the season, both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mauricio Pochettino will potentially welcome reinforcements in January with open arms, particularly in the final third in the case of the Red Devils.

United sit down in 12th place in the standings after eight games, scoring just nine goals in those outings with four coming in the same game in their opening weekend win over Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s problems have been at the other end of the pitch as they’ve conceded 12 goals in eight league games, and so perhaps their focus will switch to bolstering their defence in January instead.