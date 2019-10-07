Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has hinted that Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill would’ve been a better signing for them than David Luiz.

Both centre-backs left Chelsea this summer, with Luiz being sold to Arsenal on deadline day, while Cahill came to the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Luiz and Cahill both proved to be fine servants to Chelsea during their time there, but it’s fair to say it’s the former England international faring better for his new club so far this season.

Palace have made a strong start to the new campaign and have currently conceded three goals fewer than Arsenal as they sit sixth in the Premier League table.

Considering he joined on a free, Cahill has looked a superb piece of business for the Eagles, and Parlour believes he’d sort out this leaky Gunners defence.

Discussing Cahill’s form, Parlour noted how AFC are leaking goals at the moment, suggesting he clearly thinks Cahill would be an upgrade on the Luiz-Sokratis partnership that we’ve seen at the Emirates Stadium this season.

“Gary Cahill has been a brilliant signing for Palace. (Nearly) 34 years old, he was out for two months, probably didn’t kick a ball but he’s kept himself in shape and come back into the side with all his experience,” the former midfielder told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC.

“He’d have done a good job for them (Arsenal) the way they’re playing at the moment, the way they’re leaking goals.”