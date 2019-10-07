Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Belgian winger Jeremy Doku who currently plays for Anderlecht.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut for the club last season after spending six years in their youth setup. In 2019/20, Doku has received some game time so far, making nine appearances across all competitions. However, he is yet to net a goal for the senior team.

The teenager has also represented Belgium in youth levels, featuring for the U15, U16 and U17 teams. Doku currently plays for the U21 side, having made two appearances for them last month.

According to Calciomercato (via the Daily Star), Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping close tabs on the 17-year-old who is valued at €5 million according to Transfermarkt. Doku’s current contract at Anderlecht expires in 2021 and the Belgian club might prefer to tie him down to a new contract as he is one to look out for in the future.

Chelsea and Arsenal are undoubtedly two clubs very few can resist joining but the 17-year-old will have a hard time getting into the playing XI in both London clubs. Chelsea’s current winger options have left Christian Pulisic on the bench while the Gunners have a number of quality attackers in their squad. Hence, if Doku joins any of the two Premier League heavyweights, he’ll most likely be in the youth or reserve teams.

So it will be best for the 17-year-old to stay at Anderlecht at least for now.