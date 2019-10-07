Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been warned he could risk losing exciting young striker Tammy Abraham if he carries on improving at this rate.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to the season after being promoted to first choice up front for Chelsea under new manager Lampard.

Abraham had previously impressed in loan spells at Bristol City and Aston Villa, but is now showing what he can do at Premier League and Champions League level with nine goals in eleven games in all competitions so far this term.

The youngster’s fine form has now seen him earn a place in Garth Crooks’ Premier League team of the week, and it’s fair to say he’s really impressing the BBC Sport pundit.

Crooks compares Abraham with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, which is some compliment indeed, but also warns the Blues that if he continues to develop like this the club could find it hard to prevent him sealing a big transfer away.

“It was the great Jimmy Greaves who said that football is a funny old game. Well, who would have thought that Chelsea fans would be chanting the name of Tammy Abraham in the same manner they used to celebrate Didier Drogba,” Crooks said.

“That is because the young striker is leading the line in a similar manner to the Ivory Coast legend.

“If Abraham continues to develop at this rate, manager Frank Lampard will have another problem on his hands – keeping him at Stamford Bridge.”