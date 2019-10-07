Real Madrid and Juventus are reportedly looking set for a transfer battle over £70million-rated Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The France international has been one of the finest defensive midfield players in the world in recent times and certainly seems like he could be an ideal fit for a super club like Real or Juve.

A report from Sport, translated by the Mail, links Kante with these two Champions League giants, and it’s suggested £70m could be enough to persuade Chelsea to do business.

This would surely be unwise, however, with the Blues suffering after losing both Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard in successive summers.

Kante is a hugely important and experienced member of Frank Lampard’s otherwise youthful squad, and fans would surely be gutted to see this popular figure leave Stamford Bridge.

While the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have really stepped up this season, it seems a huge gamble to believe another of the club’s youngsters could step up once again to help fill the void left by Kante.

There are few in world football who can offer the combination of quality and work rate of the 28-year-old, so CFC surely need to either cling on as much as possible or at least raise that asking price well beyond £70m.