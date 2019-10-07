Christian Pulisic sends strong message to Frank Lampard following latest Chelsea snub

Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic has sent a clear and strong message to manager Frank Lampard over his desire to play more.

The young USA international arrived at Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund this summer as a huge prospect, but has barely had the chance yet to show what he can do at Stamford Bridge.

Despite some flashes of brilliance when he has played, such as his assist in the win over Southampton when he came on off the bench, Pulisic has struggled to break into Lampard’s team on a regular basis so far.

Speaking about his situation, the 21-year-old made it clear he is ‘hurt’ at not getting more opportunities and that his aim is to be starting every game for the Blues.

That seems a tall order for him at the moment, but a lot of Chelsea fans have been impressed by Pulisic and will hope Lampard notices his quality and takes his words on board too.

“I want to be starting, I want to be starting every game. I’m working hard in training, I want to be there, I hope everyone can see that, so with moments like this I hope I can make a case for myself,” Pulisic is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“Of course (it was difficult to be left out at Lille). You want to play, be on the field and be in the team as much as you can and it hurt not to be there but I’m happy I got my opportunity at Southampton.

“Obviously, I haven’t been getting as many minutes as I would like. I will just keep going, keep pushing. I know my time’s going to come.

“I’m not just going to throw a fit and give up ever, so if I’m on the bench it doesn’t mean the gaffer doesn’t think I’m a part of the team, I’ve just got to keep pushing and earn my spot.”