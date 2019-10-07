Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe would reportedly be ready to accept a key condition of taking the Tottenham job.

Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Spurs is in serious doubt as it increasingly seems the Argentine has taken this team as far as he can.

On top of that, Pochettino’s potential availability is bound to put big clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid on alert, and that means Tottenham probably need to start thinking about a replacement.

It remains to be seen if they’re already working on hiring someone to come and replace Pochettino, but a report from the Mail suggests Howe could make sense as an ideal candidate as he’d be willing to work within their tight financial restrictions.

The Cherries boss has shone with limited spending power at his current club and could continue the fine work done by Pochettino in north London.

Other big names like Jose Mourinho have also been mentioned as possibilities, but he would surely require more money to work with than is realistic at Spurs.