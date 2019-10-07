Real Madrid could reportedly abandon their pursuit of Paul Pogba as Zinedine Zidane may have found a solution in midfield already.

Although they’ve struggled in the Champions League thus far, their win over Granada at the weekend saw Los Blancos remain top of the pile in La Liga ahead of the international break.

In turn, Zinedine Zidane will be pleased with what he’s seen from his side domestically, and one player stood out on Saturday.

As noted by Marca, it’s been suggested that the Real Madrid boss has ‘found his Pogba’ in the form of Federico Valverde, and that in turn surely has to raise major doubts over whether or not the Spanish giants will continue to try and prise the French superstar away from Old Trafford moving forward.

Naturally, the Man Utd ace is a more established and experienced option and perhaps could offer more assurances, consistency and an immediate impact.

However, based on the report above it sounds as though Valverde has impressed Zidane, and he could now have the opportunity to not only secure a permanent spot in the starting line-up, but save the club from having to splash out a huge fee on Pogba next year.

The 21-year-old has now made five appearances so far this season, and given the way the report details how he ticks all the right boxes for Zidane in terms of what he is looking for in midfield, it sounds as though the French tactician has found a vital solution.

Time will tell if Valverde can deliver consistently and isn’t just a short-term fix, but for now, it sounds as though Pogba may be at risk of seeing a possible door shut on a switch to the Bernabeu.