Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said that James Milner joined the Reds because of his ambition to win the Champions League.

The former England international came to Anfield in 2015 following a successful five-year stint at Manchester City during which he won five trophies including two Premier League titles.

Milner has so far made 188 appearances for Liverpool scoring 24 goals and providing 38 assists. The 33-year-old scored his team’s late winner against Leicester City on Saturday to take the Reds’ Premier League winning run to 17 matches.

Rodgers who was the Liverpool manager when Milner joined, said that the midfielder signed for the Merseyside club because he thought he had a good chance of winning the Champions League there. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the Leicester City manager said: “It’s really, really interesting because he wanted to come to Liverpool. He had won the Premier League, he had won cups. His whole ambition was to win the Champions League and he felt that he would have a better opportunity to win it at Liverpool.

“When we got the call to say he was going to come, I was so happy. His professionalism, his intensity, his focus. It was always going to help the squad. Even though it was only a short time we worked together, he was always going to be a really good signing.”

Milner did win the Champions League and did that with Liverpool six months back. This season, he hasn’t been much of a regular under Jurgen Klopp but has managed to make 11 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and assisting as many times.

Milner may not be in Liverpool’s playing XI in their next match against Manchester United but there’s a good chance of him coming on as a substitute.