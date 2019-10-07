Manchester United legend Gary Neville is of the opinion that the poor recruitment made by the club’s board is responsible for the Red Devils current form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell to 12th in the Premier League table after losing to Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United at St. James’ Park yesterday. A goal from Matt Longstaff eventually made the difference as Manchester United’s poor away form continued.

Neville feels that the club’s board has made some poor recruitments over the years and needs to make another six signings. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Manchester United captain said: “Their recruitment has been woeful for many years and they’ve been all over the place in terms of different styles of managers who are bringing in players. They now need to fix the style, fix a way of recruiting and go and get the players. They got three in the summer of the right type, they’ve done OK so far but they need another five or six.

They need another centre-back, they need a left-back, they need two central midfield players, they need a wide player and they need a top centre-forward. They need five or six top players in that squad and they’re going to cost a lot of money. Hopefully they can be supplemented by the young players coming through, because there is some talent in those players.

“The board need to hold their nerve. They’re responsible for this with poor recruitment, poor selection of managers, going with them and then pulling off them. They’ve also gone for different styles of managers, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now taking the club in a completely different direction. If you change direction as a board every two years, investing £250m along the way in each manager, you’re going to have big problems.”

Neville does have a fair point here. One of the many mistakes that Manchester United’s board have done over the past few years is change managers too often. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left, the Red Devils have had four managers over six years with no manager being in charge for more than two-and-half seasons.

If Manchester United are to become a title challenger again, they have to be patient with Solskjaer and give him some time while also signing some quality players.

The Red Devils’ next fixture is gong to be a tough one as they will be up against table-toppers Liverpool on the 20th.