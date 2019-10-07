It really shows how desperate things are for Man United fans right now that the most positive news for them right now is the possibility of an injury to another team’s player.

But that’s the stark reality of things, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men looking completely devoid of inspiration on the pitch and recent results leading some people to speculate if they are more likely to battle for relegation than Europe this season.

United fans must be fearing the worst when Liverpool come to visit in two weeks, but the absence of Mo Salah might provide a modicum of comfort.

A report from the Independent suggested the Egyptian’s ankle injury will see him miss international duty, and it’s still too early to tell if he will be fit enough to face United. He was on the end of a pretty bad challenge during the win over Leicester so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he faced a few weeks out.

Even with the star man being missing, you have to fancy Liverpool’s chances of winning comfortably at Old Trafford. They look unstoppable right now, while United look completely toothless in attack and incapable of scoring any goals.

Unless there are any drastic changes in the United dug out in the next few days, the game against Liverpool looks like a foregone conclusion .