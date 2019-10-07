Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy has revealed he’s eyeing a return to full training with the rest of the group this week in his comeback from injury.

The Spanish giants have been given a real headache in that department in recent weeks with not only Mendy sidelined by injury, but also Marcelo and Nacho Fernandez suffering setbacks too.

That in turn led to Dani Carvajal being switched flanks against Granada at the weekend, although it ultimately didn’t prove to be costly as Los Blancos secured a 4-2 win to stay top of the La Liga table.

Nevertheless, Zinedine Zidane would rather have his best options available in their natural positions, and it appears as though Mendy could be in line to give him a major boost this week.

“If all goes well, I will return to the group next week,” the Frenchman said, as per Mundo Deportivo.

That will be music to the ears for all connected at Real Madrid with the summer signing looking to impress and establish himself ahead of Marcelo as the first-choice left-back this season.

The 24-year-old has been limited to just three appearances so far this campaign with injuries disrupting his settling in period.

However, if he can put this setback behind him in the coming days and over the international break so he doesn’t miss any further playing time, the hope will be for Real Madrid that he can kick on and produce consistently while steering clear of injury problems moving forward.