Owen Hargreaves feels that centre-back Axel Tuanzebe was Manchester United’s only positive from yesterday’s defeat against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

The Red Devils registered their third Premier League defeat of the season after losing 1-0 to the Magpies courtesy of a 72nd minute goal from Matt Longstaff.

Manchester United were once again lackluster and have now fallen to 12th in the table with just nine points from eight matches.

Hargeaves said that Tuanzebe was the Red Devils’ ‘bright spark’ in yesterday’s match. As quoted by Metro, the former England international told Optus Sport: “The only bright spark I’d say today was Tuanzebe. I thought he played really well.”

The 21-year-old has started in both of Manchester United’s last two Premier League matches. He played as a left-bac against Arsenal before partnering Harry Maguire in the heart of defence yesterday. Tuanzebe has so far made five performances across all competitions this season and should receive more first-team opportunities as the season progresses.

Manchester United’s next fixture is against table-toppers Liverpool on the 20th.