Eddie Howe responds to Callum Wilson Manchester United transfer rumours

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has responded to transfer rumours linking his star striker Callum Wilson with Manchester United.

The England international has been a key performer for Bournemouth in recent times and looks as though he could shine at a bigger club in the near future.

It remains to be seen if Wilson will definitely get a move to Man Utd or another big six side, but there has been talk that the Red Devils could try to lure him to Old Trafford.

The Sun claim United could target Wilson and tempt him with the promise of giving him more of a chance of breaking into the England squad on a regular basis.

Still, Howe seems relaxed about the speculation as he insisted he’s not paying attention to talk on the future of the 27-year-old forward.

“You consider my thoughts going into this game is all about Arsenal,” the Cherries boss told the Daily Echo.

“To hear transfer links and rumours at this stage when the window is shut and a long way from being open. For me, it’s pointless talking about it.

“I take with a pinch of salt, to be honest, at this stage of the season. There’s nothing that we can do, that Callum can do, other than perform well.

“That influences rumours and things like that at this stage of the season. He’s just got to focus on his next game and give his best for this club.”

United fans will likely have to wait until January to get anything more concrete than that on this potential signing, while that Sun report also mentions a few other attacking targets on their radar.