It was pretty obvious that something was immediately wrong in the aftermath of Brighton’s opener against Spurs this weekend. Hugo Lloris was in a lot of discomfort so it just remained to be seen how bad the damage was.

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, it appears Paulo Gazzaniga will be their first choice keeper for a while.

A report from The Sun appeared to confirm that the Frenchman would miss the rest of the year at least. They say he should hopefully manage to avoid the need for surgery on the injured elbow, but he will still be out for a while.

The France manager Didier Deschamps also seemed to confirm that he would miss the remaining Euro 2020 qualifiers, but there’s no obvious sign that he will still be injured for the tournament next Summer.

It’s a huge blow for Spurs when you consider they are going through an extremely tough period just now, so they need to have their best players available. The back option is Paulo Gazzaniga who hasn’t played more than 10 Premier League games in a season before.

There doesn’t seem to be a further senior option to play in goals for Spurs just now, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them sign a free agent keeper as cover if they can.