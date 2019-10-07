BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has shared his concerns over Christian Pulisic and his battle to get into the Chelsea starting line-up this season.

As noted by BBC Sport, the USA international was signed in January for £58m from Borussia Dortmund, months before Frank Lampard’s appointment at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues legend has shown his faith in several young players so far this season with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount flourishing, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is back after his injury nightmare and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still to return.

With those names in mind, Lampard has countless options at his disposal when merely considering the youth products at Chelsea, and then come in the veterans in Pedro and Willian.

That has resulted in Pulisic being limited to seven appearances across all competitions, as he’s found himself out of the mix in the Champions League and on the bench for the last four Premier League games.

He has been impressive at times when given a chance though as he’s racked up four assists in those seven outings, but he still hasn’t been able to crack Lampard’s starting XI.

As seen in the video below, Sutton believes that the 21-year-old has a real struggle on his hands in making that breakthrough as ultimately he can’t see where he gets into the team.

Further, he has raised his concern over the fact that he wasn’t a Lampard signing, and so perhaps the Chelsea boss will prefer other options that he’s more comfortable with, and that will be a growing problem for Pulisic if he continues to find himself on the bench in the coming weeks and months.

Nevertheless, Chelsea spent a lot of money on him and they would have done so with real faith and confidence that he will be a crucial player for them for years to come.

Sutton makes that point too in a balanced assessment of the situation, but the longer it takes Pulisic to make his mark consistently for the Blues, perhaps the more frustration will build up and lead to further concerns.