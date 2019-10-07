Chelsea star Mason Mount has said that he has been surprised by his current run of form this season so far.

The 20-year-old had a fine 18/19 season at Derby County under Frank Lampard, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. Following the expiration of his spell at Derby, Mount returned to Chelsea.

Lampard has made the 20-year-old a regular this season and so far, he has been terrific for the Blues. Mount has scored four goals while providing an assist in 11 matches across all competitions. He has also been able to perform well as a winger, scoring in yesterday’s 4-1 win against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Mount has said that he didn’t expect this season to go as well as it has gone so far. Speaking to Chelsea’s official site, the England international said: You always have to have that confidence in yourself. I probably did not think it would go this well at the start, to have four goals, so I am delighted but I have to say thanks to my team-mates and we have been working so hard.

“You can see every game how much it means to us to want to win and to work hard for the manager and the fans, so it has been good. We have such a strong squad and there is so much competition so you have always to stay at the top of your game and work hard every day in training if you want to get into the team.”

Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea so far which has resulted in him being in the national setup. Provided he keeps on maintaining consistency, the 20-year-old could be in the Three Lions’ squad for Euro 2020.