Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has insisted that Liverpool will not go the season unbeaten despite their relentless start to the Premier League campaign.

The Merseyside giants have put their disappointment from last year firmly behind them as they’ve rattled off eight consecutive wins to start the season.

SEE MORE: (Photo) Liverpool star enjoys latest Manchester United defeat

That has enabled them to open up an early eight-point gap over rivals Manchester City, and as they continue to slip up, Liverpool continue to find a way to win.

It took an injury-time penalty to see off Leicester City at Anfield over the weekend, and although they have been very impressive to date, Merson is convinced that they will eventually slip up and have no chance of going unbeaten all season.

“Liverpool won’t go unbeaten, not a chance. What Arsenal did all those years ago, that’s some going. What Liverpool are doing, winning all these games on the trot, though, is ridiculous,” he wrote in his Sky Sports column. “No-one is going to look back on October 5 and remember the penalty, but that spot-kick could’ve been a massive, massive goal.

“What Liverpool are doing now, it’s more than impressive. They could’ve easily rested on their laurels as Champions League winners. They did absolutely nothing wrong in the league, but another team went on to win 14 games and they ended up being just pipped at the post.

“They could’ve easily felt sorry for themselves, but they didn’t. They’ve come back and been outstanding.

“There’s still a long way to go though. You’ve only got to have a bad day at the office and it can all unravel. I don’t want to say it’s Liverpool’s title to throw away because there’s a long way to go.”

It’s hard to actually disagree with Merson on his point about going unbeaten as it will prove to be incredibly difficult for Liverpool to achieve that and there are still 30 games to go and so anything could happen.

In turn, he eventually offers quite a balanced opinion on the situation and ultimately having picked up these early points and put themselves in a really strong position, Liverpool will surely feel confident about their chances of ending their wait for a title this year.

Time will tell if City have something to say about that, but ultimately if Klopp’s side are lucky with injuries, there aren’t too many weaknesses in this side and it’s going to be difficult for any of their rivals to slow them down.