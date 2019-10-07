Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum seemed to enjoy the latest bad result for rivals Manchester United as they lost to his old club Newcastle yesterday.

The Netherlands international can be seen below giving a ‘like’ to a post from Magpies ace DeAndre Yedlin celebrating Matty Longstaff’s winner against Man Utd in yet another blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While this may just be Wijnaldum keeping an eye out for the results of his old employers, he only spent one season at Newcastle and is into his fourth year at Anfield now.

So LFC fans will no doubt look at this and love the fact that their player seems to be enjoying United’s demise as much as they’ll be!