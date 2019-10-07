Manchester United had a miserable day at the office yesterday as they were beaten 1-0 away to Newcastle.

This defeat continued the dire start to the season made by the Red Devils and only added to the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As well as the result, the performance was extremely worrying from Man Utd, with these stats in the tweet below painting a real picture…

Touches in the opposition's box: ??????? Maguire – 4

??????? McTominay – 2

??????? James – 2

?? Mata – 2

??????? Young – 2

?? Pereira – 1

??????? Greenwood – 1

?? Rojo – 1

??????? Rashford – 1#NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/SkLJFL20Wt — Goal (@goal) October 6, 2019

Remarkably, centre-back Harry Maguire was the United player to get the most touches in the opposition penalty area in the entire game.

This suggests MUFC’s attackers really weren’t at their best, and the numbers show Marcus Rashford only had one touch in that part of the pitch.

This is truly damning and seems to expose Solskjaer as being out of his depth tactically at this level, with his only previous experience being at Norwegian club Molde and a brief and unsuccessful spell at Cardiff City.

The Norwegian tactician made a superb start as interim manager but has taken the team rapidly downhill since he got the job permanently.