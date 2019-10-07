Manchester United are reportedly the club showing the strongest interest in the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international is also attracting interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, however, with United looking up against it to seal this deal due to their struggles to get into the Champions League, according to Don Balon.

The Red Devils missed out on Europe’s top club competition last season by finishing sixth in the Premier League, and it seems likely that they could once again miss out on the top four this year.

That would surely make it hard for them to attract a top talent like Sancho, who is valued at as much as €120million by Dortmund, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet goes on to say that the talented 19-year-old is being lined up to replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona in what could be a huge blow for MUFC, who urgently need more quality in attack.

The Nou Camp, however, would no doubt be a tempting move for Sancho, who may well feel that he’d be justified in looking to continue his career abroad.

Sancho left Manchester City as a youngster with his move to Dortmund and his time in Germany has been great for his development.

If he wants to win trophies and become the Ballon d’Or contender he looks capable of being, it makes sense that a switch to one of Spain’s big two could be ideal for his next move.