Roy Keane might deliberately court controversy with a lot of his comments as a pundit, but the Manchester United legend got his analysis spot on here.

Watch this video below as Keane rightly predicted back in April that this Man Utd squad would threw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the bus in the same way they did with Jose Mourinho.

"These are the players that threw Mourinho under the bus. They'll do the same to Ole. Leopards don't change their spots. There are too many bluffers at this club to get Man United back to the top." – Roy Keane.#MUNMCI #ManchesterDerbypic.twitter.com/S3VHVW54OS — Robert Redmond (@RobRedmond10) April 24, 2019

The former Red Devils captain clearly had his doubts about this group of players all along, even if many are now pointing the finger at Solskjaer after a poor start as manager.

Still, United were similarly poor under Mourinho so it may truly be that this squad simply lacks the kind of characters and winners that brought so much success in the Sir Alex Ferguson era.