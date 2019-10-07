Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s poor recent form for the club could be down to him being denied a transfer away, according to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The French tactician will no doubt have first-hand experience in this area as he notably had to fight several times to keep his best players during his long stint as Gunners boss.

The Times were among the sources to strongly link Pogba with a move away from Man Utd this summer, though of course he has remained with the club for the time being at least.

Still, many United fans probably wouldn’t shed a tear if he left after his relative lack of impact on this struggling side, which looks in need of a total revamp.

Discussing Pogba’s situation, Wenger admits it could be that the France international is readjusting after perhaps expecting to be sold, while he also appeared to lay the blame at the Red Devils’ door for not looking like a team that can match the player’s ambitions.

See Wenger’s quotes to beIN Sports in the video clip below:

“When the player wants to leave and you stop him from leaving, you go through a process of rebuilding the relationship. The thing that suffers is the performances,” Wenger said.

“I personally think he behaves as well that he knows Man United are not the team, at the moment, to compete for the Championship.

“Plus the fact he was stopped from going away it looks like that the two together a little bit tarnish his performances.”