The bad news surrounding Man United just keeps on coming. It’s evident from the squad and performances on the pitch that the recruitment at the club has been dreadful, but there’s another reason for United chiefs to hang their heads.

The centre of midfield has looked weak all season. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay do a good job of anchoring the team, but they desperately need someone higher up to make an impact and create. Someone like Ajax star Donny van de Beek would’ve been perfect.

A report from The Mirror has suggested United were ready to make a move for him in the Summer, but were put off at the prospectof having to pay £35m to sign him. When you consider The Guardian reported the club paid £52m for Fred, that looks like an utterly abysmal decision.

It get’s even worse when you consider the report goes on to say Real Madrid are desperate to bring the Dutchman in next Summer, and are fully prepared to pay the £100m fee Ajax are now demanding.

In the modern transfer market a fee of £35m is not a big ask for a club like Man United. When you consider who much they need a player like him, it must be maddening for fans to learn they passed up on the chance to sign such a top quality player for that price.

He’s still only 22 but was a key part of the Ajax side that stormed to the semi-finals of the Champions League last year. He scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Spurs and showed his quality repeatedly throughout the season. He’s made over 180 career appearances and would be excellent now, alongside having potential to be world class over the next few years.

The problem is that no one is even surprised at the incompetence anymore, it’s almost expected.