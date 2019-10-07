Pundit Martin Keown absolutely tore into the performance of Manchester United midfielder Fred after the club’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

The Red Devils were poor again as they suffered yet another defeat and once again failed to score as Matty Longstaff’s goal settled the game at St James’ Park.

And while it’s hard to pin the result down on any one individual, it’s fair to say Fred is a player who has massively flopped since his big-money move to Old Trafford last summer.

The Brazil international looked promising at previous club Shakhtar Donetsk but has gone badly downhill as a Man Utd player, representing yet another poor piece of business from former manager Jose Mourinho.

It remains to be seen if Fred can recover from this and improve, but Keown seems to feel he’s seen enough of him.

Speaking on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Metro, the former Arsenal defender slammed his lack of creativity and essentially branded him a ‘joke’ after this latest invisible display.

“They’re so inept in possession. Fred, it’s almost becoming a joke when he gets the ball,” he said.

“I know it’s good closing down but you’ve got to be able to control it and pass.

“If that’s the central midfield then there’s not going to be anything created.”