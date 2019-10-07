Harry Maguire deletes tweet and keeps silent after latest Manchester United humiliation

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has deleted a tweet that he posted after the AZ Alkmaar game in the Europa League in midweek and kept silent on social media after the loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

The England international received a lot of stick for his response to the 0-0 draw away to AZ, in which he seemed content with a point away from home despite Man Utd failing to muster up a single shot on target in a game they should realistically be expecting to win.

We reported on Maguire getting a lot of criticism from United fans here, with a screen grab of the original tweet also in this report from the Metro.

Perhaps wisely, the former Leicester City man has so far remained silent on social media after the club suffered another humiliating result as they lost 1-0 to Newcastle.

The 26-year-old is yet to tweet anything about the result at St James’ Park, and his Instagram has also remained inactive.

It seems other United players are following suit as well with no tweets from any of their players in the last 12 hours or so.