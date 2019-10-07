Video: Paul Pogba provides fitness update as he steps up bid for Manchester United return

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba hasn’t been able to get going yet this season due to injuries.

Still, fans will likely be relieved to see he appears to be in decent shape and perhaps heading for a comeback if this video below is anything to go by.

Ig Pogba: "They say hard work pay off what about hard work in the heat ? Let’s see ???loving the view though ..Allah always in control ??#37degres #enjoywork #blessed" [paulpogba] pic.twitter.com/8oF2M7rcRZ — utdreport (@utdreport) October 7, 2019

Pogba hasn’t always been the most reliable performer for Man Utd, but they look desperate right now after a dire run of results.

The France international can at least provide a bit more spark from midfield, as well as a goal threat to take the pressure off struggling forward Marcus Rashford.

Photos: Pogba continues his recovery from injury in Dubai #mulive [ig paulpogba] pic.twitter.com/n3DNl26AZ4 — utdreport (@utdreport) October 7, 2019

Pogba should now get a decent rest over the international break and MUFC will hope to see him back in action for the Liverpool game when the Premier League returns in just under two weeks’ time.