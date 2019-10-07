Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s body language points to despair with the team-mates around him, according to pundit Martin Keown.

The former Arsenal defender was heavily critical of Man Utd after their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle yesterday as their dire start to the season continued.

Keown is quoted by the Metro as laying into midfielder Fred in particular, and casting doubt over the future of struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On top of that, the Match of the Day pundit raised concerns about Rashford, who had another quiet game at St James’ Park.

Whilst admitting that the England international could do better, he also noticed him looking frustrated with the lack of quality around him as he had very little to work with up front.

“They started playing balls long into Rashford and I feel sorry for him because he’s surviving on scraps. But he should do better,” Keown said.

“Look at his body language… I think he’s starting to despair with what’s around him.”

Most United fans will most likely be losing patience with Rashford at this point, with the 21-year-old really going backwards in recent times after such a promising start to his MUFC career.

Keown may have a point, however, that he’s playing in tougher circumstances than previous United strikers have had to.