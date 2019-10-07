Arsenal reportedly scouted Krylia Sovetov striker Aleksandr Sobolev, who has also been paired with a move to Man Utd over the past week.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 13 appearances.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere, and it appears as though two Premier League giants could be considering a swoop for him.

As noted by The Sun, Arsenal have scouted the talented forward who is said to be valued at around £15m, while Man Utd are also keen on the Russian ace.

He’s arguably needed more at Old Trafford though given their struggles in front of goal so far this season, having managed just nine in eight Premier League outings.

Four of those came in the same game against Chelsea on the opening weekend, and so it’s an area in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be fully aware he needs to bolster, especially after allowing both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to move on this past summer.

As for Arsenal, they’ve scored 13 goals in eight games, and with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leading their charge, it’s difficult to see why Unai Emery would be in the market for another striker any time soon.

Based on the report above though, it seems as though the Gunners are keeping tabs on Sobolev, and so time will tell whether or not Man Utd are able to fend off their rivals and land a potentially key signing for the long-term future given his age.

That has been the strategy from Solskjaer, with United looking to invest in talented, hungry and young players to build a long-term plan with, and Sobolev could fit that mould.