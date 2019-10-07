It’s always tough to figure out what impact a new manager could have on the future of a player. A lot will come down to the system the new manager wants to play and how that guy fits in.

Lyon have had a shocking start to this season so it’s no surprise to hear that Sylvinho has been sacked after losing the derby to Saint Etienne:

L’OL a décidé de mettre en œuvre une procédure pouvant aboutir à la rupture du contrat de travail de Monsieur Sylvio Mendes Campo Júnior. Pendant le déroulé de cette procédure l’entraînement sera assuré par Monsieur Gérald Baticle sous la direction du directeur sportif Juninho. pic.twitter.com/TMGzMwDVtI — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) October 7, 2019

There hasn’t been an immediate announcement over who will take over, so the future of any players who were potential January targets won’t be clear until we see if the new manager changes anything.

The Manchester Evening News reacted to the news by questioning if this could have a negative impact on Man United’s prospects of landing Moussa Dembele in January.

They reported that Sylvinho’s rotation policy seemed to be frustrating a few players and United hoped they could sign the former Celtic man for a cut price fee as a result. If the new manager sees Dembele as a key player then you have to think that would severely hurt the chances of bringing him to Old Trafford.

It’s pretty clear that United are lacking something in attack this season. They don’t score many goals and Rashford and Martial look like players who have become used to playing wide left and don’t know how to make an impact through the middle.

Dembele has proven he will scored goals whenever he plays, so United fans will need to hope the new manager doesn’t fancy him and wants to cash in.