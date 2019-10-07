Manchester United scouts were reportedly tracking Olympique Lyon striker Moussa Dembele on Sunday when the Ligue 1 club were playing Saint-Etienne.

The 23-year-old join Lyon from Celtic last August and has so far made 55 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals and providing six assists. Dembele has started this season pretty well, netting six goals in nine appearances so far. He is currently the joint-second highest scorer in Ligue 1 alongside Habib Diallo and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Manchester United have been interested in the Frenchman and sent scouts to watch him during Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne according to the Daily Mail. Dembele who is currently valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt was on the bench but came on as a substitute for Martin Terrier. Saint-Etienne eventually went on to win the match thanks to a late winner from Robert Beric.

The report from the Daily Mail also claims that Manchester United could make an attempt to sign the 23-year-old striker on a cut-price deal in January.

The Red Devils are in a bizarre situation currently. After losing yesterday’s match to Newcastle United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently 12th in the Premier League table. Manchester United are in dire need of a striker and given Dembele’s current form, he could be a fine option for the Red Devils.