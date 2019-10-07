Manchester United are reportedly eager to offload Alexis Sanchez and will demand £25 million for him.

The Chilean international joined the Red Devils from Arsenal in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way. Sanchez had a bizarre spell at Old Trafford, scoring just five goals and providing nine assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

The 30-year-old joined Inter Milan for a season-long loan this August and has so far played four matches under Antonio Conte, scoring against Sampdoria while providing an assist against Slavia Prague.

According to the Sun, Manchester United will demand £25 million from any club who tries to buy him next summer. This report also claims that the Red Devils are eager to get the Chilean forward off their payroll.

After a forgetful spell at Old Trafford, Sanchez will be hoping to rediscover his form at Inter. Provided he excels this season, the Nerazzurri might try to sign him permanently in the summer. After missing out on his side’s first defeat of the season against Juventus due to suspension, Sanchez will join the Chile national team for their friendlies against Colombia and Guinea.

He might find a place in Conte’s squad for Inter’s next match which is against Sassuolo on the 20th.