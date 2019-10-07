AC Milan have reportedly decided to sack manager Marco Giampaolo after a difficult start to the season.

The 52-year-old only took charge of Milan back in June, but now looks set to be shown the door after failing to make the desired impact at the San Siro.

According to Sempre Milan, the Rossoneri are now eyeing up four potential replacements for Giampaolo, with some big names seemingly in the frame.

Among the leading contenders is former Inter Milan and Roma boss Luciano Spalletti, while Rudi Garcia, Claudio Ranieri and Stefano Pioli are also being considered, according to Sempre Milan.

It remains to be seen precisely when this decision will be made official, but it seems only a matter of time now before the Serie A giants pull the trigger.

Giampaolo previously impressed at Sampdoria but has clearly been unable to make the step up to this big job.

Milan fans will no doubt be desperate to see their club get back on track with the right managerial appointment next after a series of recent blunders in that department.