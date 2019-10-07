Meeting tomorrow: AC Milan close in on decision on Giampaolo’s successor

AC Milan will reportedly meet with Stefano Pioli on Tuesday while negotiations continue for Luciano Spalletti as a new coach is expected to be appointed.

The Rossoneri have endured a miserable start to the campaign as they’ve picked up nine points from their opening seven games which leaves them down in 13th place in the Serie A standings.

It hasn’t gone to plan for Marco Giampaolo who has not only struggled to get results, but also to get his side playing his preferred style of play and brand of football.

In turn, those unconvincing displays have seemingly led to major question marks being raised over his future at the club, with Sky Sport Italia reporting on two potential successors in their tweets below.

It’s noted that Pioli will meet with the Milan management tomorrow to potentially reach an agreement to become their new boss, although it’s added that Spalletti remains in negotiations with Inter over a severance package to free him up to take the job with their city rivals.

With that in mind, it’s likely that a decision will be reached on Tuesday as to which candidate is chosen to replace Giampaolo, although given his pedigree and experience at the top level in Serie A, Spalletti would surely be the better option.

The former Roma and Inter boss has finished second, third, and back-to-back in fourth in the last four seasons he has coached in Italy, thus showing that he knows what it takes to qualify for the Champions League.

That is ultimately Milan’s current objective, and with Pioli failing to show that level of quality in recent years, it has to be questioned whether or not he would be the smart appointment.

Time will tell if that’s the choice the Italian giants go with, but either way, it sounds as though Giampaolo’s tenure is coming to an early end.