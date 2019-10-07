Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin enjoyed the chance to troll a Manchester United fan on Twitter after his side beat the Red Devils 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Saint-Maximin was involved as the Magpies secured a hugely impressive 1-0 victory over United courtesy of a second half strike from debutant Matty Longstaff.

United have not been in the best form lately, so perhaps their fans should have known better than to attempt winding up Newcastle players before their trip to St James’ Park.

This user, however, clearly felt pretty confident as he sent Saint-Maximin a message telling him to be prepared to lose to Man Utd.

The rest, as they say, is history, and the player’s hilarious response on Twitter today says it all:

MUFC now face serious doubts over the future of their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who truly looks out of his depth in such a big job.

The Norwegian has led the team through an awful patch of form since he landed the job permanently after a bright start as interim boss.

But there’ll surely be growing talk now of Solskjaer heading for the axe at United after the manner of this defeat to Newcastle.