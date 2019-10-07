Menu

“Proper intelligent footballer”- These Arsenal fans react to Calum Chambers’ performance against Bournemouth

Several Arsenal fans hailed right-back Calum Chambers for his performance against Bournemouth yesterday at the Emirates.

The Gunners reached third position in the Premier League table after beating the Cherries 1-0 thanks to an early goal from David Luiz. It was a fine performance from Unai Emery’s men as they managed to keep the Bournemouth attackers at bay.

SEE MORE: Ray Parlour hints Arsenal should’ve signed David Luiz’s old Chelsea team-mate instead

Arsenal are just one point behind Manchester City after yesterday’s win. With the international break coming up, the Gunners’ next fixture is on the 21st against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Gunners have never won a league fixture against the Blades in their own backyard since 1991 and will be hoping to change that.

Chambers produced a fine performance yesterday at right-back and many Arsenal fans took to Twitter to praise his performance.

The 24-year-old already has a goal and three assists to his name. With Hector Bellerin not too far away from being back in action, there’s no telling if Chambers will be a regular for Arsenal as the season progresses but Emery will certainly be pleased with the fact that the Gunners seem solid in the right-back department.

