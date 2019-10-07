Several Arsenal fans hailed right-back Calum Chambers for his performance against Bournemouth yesterday at the Emirates.

The Gunners reached third position in the Premier League table after beating the Cherries 1-0 thanks to an early goal from David Luiz. It was a fine performance from Unai Emery’s men as they managed to keep the Bournemouth attackers at bay.

Arsenal are just one point behind Manchester City after yesterday’s win. With the international break coming up, the Gunners’ next fixture is on the 21st against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Gunners have never won a league fixture against the Blades in their own backyard since 1991 and will be hoping to change that.

Chambers produced a fine performance yesterday at right-back and many Arsenal fans took to Twitter to praise his performance.

Calum Chambers was faultless today. Solid in the tackle, used the ball very well, created a fantastic chance for Aubameyang & cleared off the line to keep us ahead. Not to mention that he’s not even a natural right back. He’s been one of our best performers so far this year. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 6, 2019

If Bellerin doesn’t find his form when he comes back, Calum Chambers should play at right back instead of him — averageopinion (@averageopinion2) October 7, 2019

Calum Chambers is class btw I can’t believe I thought he was finished — A ??? (@chiefdouzi) October 7, 2019

I don’t care if he is something between a CB, DM and RB, Calum Chambers is a proper intelligent footballer. Whether he has a clear starting position in this squad when fully fit or not is a question, but a player with his football IQ will earn his minutes one way or another #COYG — Nate Smith (@nws13) October 6, 2019

Chambers has been incredible since his return. Scored in the comeback against Aston Villa, hattrick of assists in the Cup and didn’t put a foot wrong today. Calum Chambers appreciation tweet. My defender — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) October 6, 2019

The 24-year-old already has a goal and three assists to his name. With Hector Bellerin not too far away from being back in action, there’s no telling if Chambers will be a regular for Arsenal as the season progresses but Emery will certainly be pleased with the fact that the Gunners seem solid in the right-back department.